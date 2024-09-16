Tom Fish Is Away

Casablanca Diaries: Something from nothing
Mosques, movies and tolerance in Morocco's biggest city
  
Tom Fish
Speedy Boarding with Constanze Price
On learning to ski, Vienna and Dublin with the writer of Coffee w/ Constanze
  
Tom Fish
 and 
constanze price
August 2024

Bilbao Diaries: High as a kite
Having a very wobbly time on a very special bridge
  
Tom Fish
Speedy Boarding with Claire Polders
Vietnam, the Galapagos, and broad-brimmed hats with the writer of Wander, Wonder, Write
  
Tom Fish
 and 
Claire Polders
Bilbao Diaries: What are you looking at?
Modern art, guff, and big flower dogs at the Guggenheim
  
Tom Fish
Speedy Boarding with Jan Cornall
Iran, Bhutan, and tiger's eye with the author of Writer's Journey
  
Tom Fish
 and 
Jan Cornall
July 2024

Introducing The Musette
Stand by for weekly half-formed thoughts on the sport of cycling
  
Tom Fish
Marrakesh Diaries: Gridlock
A peculiar traffic jam in the souks of Marrakesh
  
Tom Fish
Speedy Boarding with Adam Nathan
Bergamo, the Camino, and emergency checklists with the writer of 100 Stories
  
Tom Fish
 and 
Adam Nathan
Marrakesh Diaries: Gardens secret or otherwise
Finding the calm in the chaos of Morocco
  
Tom Fish
June 2024

Speedy Boarding with Amie Pearce
New Zealand, Romania and André Aciman with the writer of Beached
  
Tom Fish
 and 
Amie Pearce
Marrakesh Diaries: Shock and awe
An abrupt arrival into the heart of Morocco
  
Tom Fish
