Tom Fish Is Away

Home
Archive
About

Tom Fish Is Away

Tom Fish Is Away is a travel blog by me, Tom Fish, about London and afar that doesn’t actually give you many recommendations.

Here you will find travel diaries: think less navel-gazing and more awkward urinal encounters. But you will also find interviews with fellow writers about their travel habits,

Subscribe and you’ll get an email every time I post.

Sorry, who are you?

I’m Tom Fish, a travel writer and worker in the charity sector. I live in London and spend most of my time in parks, restaurants, and the tube.

If you’d like to get in touch about my writing you can email me at tomasfish3@gmail.com.

I also write a Substack about cycling, The Musette. You can find that below.

The Musette
Weekly half-formed thoughts on the sport of road cycling
By Tom Fish

Subscribe to Tom Fish Is Away

A travel diary consisting mostly of awkward urinal encounters and disappointing celebrity sightings.

People

Tom Fish

@tomfish
writer of Tom Fish Is Away, a travel diary, and The Musette, a weekly series of half-formed thoughts on cycling. email me at tomasfish3@gmail.com.
© 2024 Tom Fish
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture