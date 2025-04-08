I’m quite good at writing, but I’m rubbish at taking pictures. Or rather, I’m alright at taking pictures, in that I can point and shoot a camera, or more likely these days, a phone, but I never remember to. If left up to me, all of the trips that L and I take would be very well documented in notebooks but not at all in my phone’s gallery.
Often, when I have finished writing a post and need a picture to accompany it, I sheepishly nudge L and ask her to send some photos from the place I’ve been writing about.
“Whatever you’ve got,” I’m likely to say, since all I have from, say, Barcelona, is a picture of a particularly good sandwich I ate and a random statue of someone. Someone whose name I may have known at the time I took the photo but that is now lost somewhere in the ether.
For our trip to Mexico City, L stepped things up a notch and bought a disposable camera. Mexico City is a beautiful place, and the film that has resulted from this disposable camera makes it more beautiful still. So in a change to regularly scheduled programming, here is a post of mainly pictures, with a bit of text to accompany them for those of you who don’t like images. Though this would be an odd post to check out, if that’s the case.