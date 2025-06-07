Tom Fish Is Away

Tom Fish Is Away

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Gemeinhardt's avatar
David Gemeinhardt
Jun 7

What a night!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Fish
Martine Proctor's avatar
Martine Proctor
Jun 7

Probably your funniest so far, Tom!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Fish
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Fish
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture