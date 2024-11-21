Welcome back to Speedy Boarding, a bi-weekly series on Tom Fish Is Away that is great news for those of you who are getting sick of me. That’s because it’s a series where I ask some of my favourite writers on Substack eight quick-ish questions about travel. So, the vast majority of the words you’re about to read weren’t written by me but by someone else.

This week the questions are being answered by

, who writes

. Becca is a twenty-something, born and bred Devonian who ran away to London as soon as she hit 18. After graduating with a degree in English she kickstarted her career in PR and marketing, which a few promotions, brands and a pandemic later, she traded in for full time travel on a belated gap year around Southeast Asia.

While doing so, she started vlogging her travels over on TikTok which reignited her love for content creation and writing. Her Substack started as a space to centralise the travel tips and destination information she’d accumulated on her trip but has since inspired her to pursue a brand spanking new career path in travel media.

When she’s not planning, writing or doing travel things, you’ll find her out for a run or studying for her journalism MA in her local coffee shop.

Right, let’s get to the questions.

Where is the best place you’ve ever been and why?

Call me Hannah Montana, but I’m a girlie that loves the best of both worlds.

Give me one week exploring and eating my way around the heart of Hanoi’s charmingly chaotic old town followed immediately by 7 days of swimming, cycling and bread eating on the banks of Lake Annecy, nestled amongst the French alps.

Where is the place you most want to visit?

When I was younger, I remember hearing anecdotes about my grandparents’ big retirement trip to India, so it’s always been high on my list. It sits joint first with Patagonia (for obvious reasons).

Who’s your dream travel companion?

My cat, socks — but she’s got arthritis and is pushing 16, so I don’t think she’d appreciate stepping a single paw beyond the boundaries of our garden.

Great news! I’m going to buy you a hat. The catch is that you have to wear this hat on every future travel trip at all times. What kind of hat would you like?

A kitsch, tacky souvenir cap. Something your dad would wear. The uglier, the better.

Where is the place you never want to go back to?

The small town of Phonsavan in Central Laos — I was drawn in by the mysterious Plain of Jars, an archaeological UNESCO World Heritage Site of giant stone structures whose origins nobody knows. However, besides that, there isn’t much else to see or do, which is fine, but I made the mistake of pre-booking my accommodation and coach for four days. I ended up playing hours of Monopoly Deal with people at the hotel.

You’ve been given a million pounds to live your best life in one destination for a year. The problem is - you’re trapped there and can’t leave for the year. Where would you go?

I’m off to Koh Tao, not a second thought about it. Learning to scuba dive ticked off a childhood dream for me, and I would HAPPILY spend a year back on the Thai island honing my subaquatic skills, scoffing down plates of pad thai, and sunbathing.

How do you decide where to visit next?

I wish I had a process, but usually it’s inspired by word of mouth via friends, family, social media, or other travel writers, followed by the limitations of my bank balance.

And finally, what’s the one thing you never leave home without when travelling?

Call me a hipster, but a film camera. Nothing brings me more joy than the anticipation. Being forced to fly home, drop off the exposed roll at the lab, then wait for days before getting to see my 30 grainy images prolongs the travel joy for a smidge longer.

