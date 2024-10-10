Welcome back to Speedy Boarding, a bi-weekly series on Not That You Asked that is great news for those of you who are getting sick of me. That’s because it’s a series where I ask some of my favourite writers on Substack eight quick-ish questions about travel. So, the vast majority of the words you’re about to read weren’t written by me but by someone else.

This week the questions are being answered by

who writes

. Chris is an old travel salt who has called South Korea home for 20 years now. He is the author of two books, and a regular contributor to National Geographic. His work pops up all over, including the Telegraph, Wanderlust, CNN Travel, and Condé Nast.

Now, let’s get to the questions.

Where is the best place you’ve ever been and why?

I think pound for pound Laos can’t be beat. I’ve been there five times and can’t help myself from going back. It’s been a while, but Laos intoxicated me from the first step I took into the country: deep valleys, hypnotic hills, great food, and a vibe so singular that it sings to me daily.

Where is the place you most want to visit?

South America, from Colombia to the tip of Tierra del Fuego. I would cash in all most of my life chips to do a year there. This is all I really want.

Who's your dream travel companion?

My old travel partner Sam. Barring that, someone who likes walking and drinking beer as much as I do on the road. Perhaps a good-natured German dude and a boisterous Brit.

Great news! I'm going to buy you a hat. The catch is that you have to wear this hat on every future travel trip at all times. What kind of hat would you like?

Clearly a beany, or as the Canadians call it, a toque. It keeps me warm all seasons and looks cool, even on an old dude.

Where is the place you never want to go back to?

Las Vegas. The worst place on Earth. An artificial town with no culture that is purely designed to suck away all of your money in the name of shitty fake fun.

You've been given a million pounds to live your best life in one destination for a year. The problem is - you're trapped there and can't leave for the year. Where would you go?

Mexico City. Surely one of the coolest, most delicious places on Earth. The place is steeped in history, vibrancy, and art. A year there with a bunch of money would surely be sublime.

How do you decide where to visit next?

Where I’ve wanted to go my whole life, along with where is affordable. When those things intersect, I get excited.

And finally, what's the one thing you never leave home without when travelling?

An actual paper notebook for scribbling my fevered thoughts in the corner of a dark bar.

A huge thanks to Chris for agreeing to be part of Speedy Boarding.

The next Speedy Boarding will drop on the 24th of October!