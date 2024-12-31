In Chefchaouen, 2024.

Welcome back to Speedy Boarding, a travel interview series on Tom Fish Is Away. Normally, it’s great news for those of you who are getting sick of me. That’s because it’s a series where I ask some of my favourite writers on Substack eight quick-ish questions about travel. So, normally, the vast majority of the words you’re about to read aren’t written by me but by someone else.

But given it’s the end of 2024, and I’ve been having others do all the work for me on Speedy Boarding for an entire year, I thought I would finally take on my own set of questions.

I’ve made this a treat for my paid subscribers as a thank you for their support during the year. Over the next few days normal posts will resume.

So, without further ado, let’s get to the questions.