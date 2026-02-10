Well, nothing much to report from London. The prime minister is, despite his best efforts, still the prime minister. The weather is still absolutely dreadful: cold, wet, drizzly. We are in the four hundred and sixty seventh day of winter and I can’t quite remember what a warm sunny day feels like.

It’s always maddening to me when the response I get to wishing I lived in a perpetually warm, sunny place is to tell me that I’d miss the seasons. Let me tell you all now very clearly: I wouldn’t. February is dark and cold and wet and its only saving grace is that it has the decency to be 28 days long. Even this it doesn’t always deliver on, adding on that pesky extra day every few years. I wouldn’t miss the seasons because winter can get in the bin, as far as I’m concerned, and autumn isn’t much better. Once the leaves have fallen off it’s pointless, really, just dark and depressing.

As you can tell from that last paragraph, I’ve been spending a lot of time in the house recently. Perhaps too much, because when a brief break in the near-constant drizzle presented itself on Sunday afternoon I insisted that Laura and I should go for a walk. Important to go for walks, famously, particularly in the winter when it’s dark and your vitamin d levels are about as low as they can get without being an urgent medical issue.

Primrose Hill was the target though to get there we had to cross the Kilburn High Road, bits of South Hampstead and slithers of St. John’s Wood. Such a winding route meant we truly tested the veracity of London’s ‘two street rule’ - the idea that wherever you are you’re never more than two streets away from either opulent luxury or grimy backwaters. South Hampstead was more grime but then St. John’s Wood evened things out a little.

Primrose Hill is quite obviously opulent luxury, both the lovely park (and hill) and the neighbourhood that surrounds it. Its streets, even on this grey winter’s afternoon, were quaint and full of lovely townhouses, most of them painted a pastel colour. It’s absolutely swarming with blue plaques - Sylvia Plath, W.B. Yeats to name but two - and some of the present day’s great and good have houses here.

It was also, when we first arrived, completely deserted. We came off the park and headed down a side street on the hunt for either one of Sylvia Plath’s former houses in the area and found ourselves the only people in sight. It was as if there was an air raid siren going off that we couldn’t hear - Primrose Hill feels a little like stepping back in time so this didn’t seem so farfetched - or, more likely, that it’s dreary weather on a Sunday afternoon and people had decided to stay inside.

Not everyone, it turned out. Half the neighbourhood seemed to have descended on Primrose Hill Books, an excellent bookshop that also happened to be quite a tight squeeze, particularly when I had to fight a group of Americans for space who seemed determined not to buy any books but to stand in the way of the door and discuss Jeffrey Epstein.

This was entertaining enough but it was nothing on what was happening at the counter. The poor woman at the till was being accosted by an local elderly resident who told her “one isn’t looking for a sexual relationship, not at one’s age.” I made a beeline to eavesdrop on this conversational gold-dust but couldn’t quite figure out what it was about. “I’m quite glad you didn’t have that book actually,” she carried on, “you know me, I usually just come in for nature books.”

The woman at the counter said almost nothing in reply - was, I imagine, too shocked to form words - and when Mrs Chastity had taken her leave I desperately wanted to quiz her on what was going on and so it was probably a good thing that someone else asked her for some actual help. I, like the Americans, didn’t end up buying anything but that one conversation was worth leaving the house on its own.

As, I suppose, was Primrose Hill, which is almost to a house beautiful. It actually only has one real eyesore, its community library, which is one of those horrendous concrete monstrosities that can count itself lucky it’s a library or I’d be writing a stern email to the council imploring them to bulldoze it so it can be replaced with something less unspeakably hideous. It sits opposite more wonderful Victorian terrace and - not to sound like an old man shouting at a cloud here - the only reason an architect would have thought it fitted nicely into the neighbourhood was if they were blind. That’s the only explanation.

Still, let’s not dwell on the ugly. Let’s focus on the fact that it’s February and while that’s not ideal it means it’s no longer January, and it stopped raining for long enough for us to go and explore Primrose Hill, which was very nice.

Bet it looks even nicer in the sunshine, though.

