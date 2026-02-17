Something that sometimes makes me bolt upright in a cold sweat in the middle of the night is the fact that every embarrassing thing I’ve ever written on the internet is still there, somewhere. I’ve written a lot of blogs in my time and reading those back is bad enough, but what I’m glad I don’t ever have to read back is old messages of the lovey-dovey variety.

I don’t know whether anyone who’s writing now features in the National Archives’ Love Letters exhibition worried about whether anyone would ever be able to read what they had written but let’s hope not because their words are now there for all to see. Jane Austen, Robert Cecil, even Edward VIII have their laundry aired in public, though not all in the way you’d expect.

It’s Jane Austen’s will on show, not a love letter, since that tells you a lot about familial love and relationships, and although Robert Cecil’s is certainly a letter full of fondness, it’s to Elizabeth I, the ‘virgin queen’. Edward VIII’s missive isn’t really by his hand at all: it’s his abdication statement, signed by him and his three brothers. Not a love letter but a powerful declaration all the same, giving up a throne so you can marry the person you love. Nothing on show in this exhibition from King Charles, it’s interesting to note.

There aren’t many more appropriate places to be or things to see on a day like Valentine’s Day. Even the weather plays ball, the sun shining bright if not high in the sky. We seem to have been rationed only one dry day a week at the moment in London and so although the exhibition is excellent we soon leave it to spend some time outside in nearby Richmond.

If only the London transport system had decided to also play along on this auspicious day. It’s a general rule of travel writing not to spend too much time describing how you actually got to the place you’re writing about, and so I want to make it clear that what follows is not merely a description but a rant.

A rant about the Mildmay line specifically, unquestionably the best line on the London Overground when it’s actually working. Given this seems to be about as often as a sunny day in the capital at the moment it’s practically useless. A journey from my house to the National Archives at Kew should be easy: one train for about half an hour followed by a quick walk. But since the Mildmay line is practically semi-retired these days and shirks on the weekend almost as much as I do we have to take not one, not two, but three tubes to travel a distance the crow wouldn’t so much fly as glide.

I know, I know, a Londoner complaining about transport. There are northerners reading this ready to spit (crow)feathers in response. I know this because I’m a northerner and have experienced living in a place where a train is not so much a handy bit of public transport as a myth told by a soothsayer around a campfire. Parts of England have about as much chance of seeing a train as they do the abominable snowman. I get it, having to take three tubes is hardly slogging round the Yorkshire Dales on a rail replacement bus.

Richmond is worth it, either way. I’d happily take four tube trains to get to Richmond as it’s wonderful. Don’t tell Transport for London, mind, or they might just do away with the Mildmay altogether. I’ve been coming to Richmond since before Ted Lasso made it uncool because it’s basically the best bit of London. It’s pretty and has lush green space and has the most amazing walk along the Thames. When the sun is shining there aren’t many other places I’d like to be.

The problem is, when the sun is shining, everyone else has the same idea. The Love Letters exhibition was busy enough but it seems everyone who isn’t currently looking at emotional missives is sunning it up in Richmond.

It is, Laura finds out by hearing someone complain about it, half term, which makes the restauranteurs and shopkeeper just a trifle fractious. The man doing the greeting at the place we get lunch at looks like he’s trying to coordinate the parking of a few nuclear submarines. He hunches over his hugely overcomplicated booking system and pulls groups this way and that and eventually we are shown to a table that has been empty the whole time. A woman serving us in one of the fantastic local bookshops is relieved that at least the rugby isn’t on this weekend or, it is implied, she would just spontaneously combust in irritation.

Richmond is near Twickenham and is, it has to be said, quite a rugby place. Red trousers and Oxford brogues are very much not out of place. The worst thing that can be said about Richmond is that it is so lovely and nice that short of winning the Euromillions (or quite a lot of you taking out an annual subscription to this esteemed publication) there is absolutely no way I will ever live there. You don’t need ‘old money’ so much as ‘ancient money’, the sort Time Team would have dug up from beneath someone’s old barn to enable you to be a part of the social fabric.

As the sun begins to set over this pretty if busy idyll we walk up along the river towards Ham House, an enormous country pile that I shall buy once I’m a bestseller. Right next door is a polo club - an actual polo club - with horses grazing in the fields. That will have to move once I’m in residence, can’t be having the smell of horseshit ruin my breakfast.

But the horses may graze in peace for now, while I plot my route to the top. Perhaps I’ve taken the wrong approach to all that writing of mine I refuse to re-read. Perhaps somewhere within it is an undiscovered gem, something that will make my fortune and allow me to join all the Hooray Henrys making Richmond their home.

For now, I’ll settle for some late winter sun. And a Mildmay train that actually turns up.

